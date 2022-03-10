Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $46.14 Million Stock Position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 527,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $46,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCFS. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in FirstCash by 133.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FirstCash by 46,422.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in FirstCash by 16.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in FirstCash during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in FirstCash during the third quarter worth $206,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Howard F. Hambleton purchased 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $112,136.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $64.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.04. FirstCash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.30 and a 1 year high of $97.04.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $501.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstCash, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

