Insider Buying: Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Director Purchases 1,650 Shares of Stock

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) Director Perry E. Davis acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $12,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Culp stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $97.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. Culp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Culp had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 3.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Culp, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Culp’s payout ratio is 131.43%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CULP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CULP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Culp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the second quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Culp by 27.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Culp by 15,938.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

