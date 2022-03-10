Insider Buying: 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Acquires $17,225.00 in Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) President Daniel B. Wolfe bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $17,225.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TURN opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $8.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in 180 Degree Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP grew its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 234,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

