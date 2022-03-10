Insider Selling: Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) CMO Sells 33,000 Shares of Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) CMO Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $16,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $17,820.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $22,440.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $38,582.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $40,110.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $43,548.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GNLN opened at $0.52 on Thursday. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Greenlane by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 373,013 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Greenlane by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 39,219 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Greenlane by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 119,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 57,189 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Greenlane by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 12,995 shares during the period. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenlane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.01.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

