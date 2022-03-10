Insider Selling: Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) VP Sells $16,698.50 in Stock

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) VP Fred J. Begale sold 175 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $16,698.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $96.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.55 and a 12 month high of $112.36.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 27.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

