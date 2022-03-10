Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lamb Weston has underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been seeing escalated costs for a while. Net income and adjusted EBITDA are likely to be under pressure for the rest of fiscal 2022, as it continues to navigate through inflation for key production inputs, transportation and packaging when compared with fiscal 2021 levels. Also, industry-wide challenges like labor shortages, upstream and downstream supply chain hurdles might be a concern. However, the company has been benefiting from solid demand in food away-from-home channels. The trend contributed to the top line during second-quarter fiscal 2022, which increased year over year. For fiscal 2022, management expects net sales growth to exceed its long-term goal of low-to-mid single digits. The company continues to gain on solid demand for frozen potato products.”

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

LW stock opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.11. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $85.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.81%.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1,148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 54,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 50,201 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 878,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,894,000 after acquiring an additional 28,509 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 151,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,470,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $279,928,000 after buying an additional 351,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth $7,088,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston (Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lamb Weston (LW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.