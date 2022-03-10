LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Price Target Cut to $96.00

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 21.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $121.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.60. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $110.83 and a 12 month high of $188.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.65.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth $19,846,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth $1,710,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,241,000 after purchasing an additional 158,424 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

