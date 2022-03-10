Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 236 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM stock opened at $93.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.57.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

