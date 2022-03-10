Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Hess has a payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hess to earn $6.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

HES stock opened at $96.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.83. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 1.76.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hess will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HES. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.79.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total transaction of $20,147,122.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $673,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 843,633 shares of company stock valued at $81,007,375. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 867,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,202,000 after acquiring an additional 21,303 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth $1,549,000. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Hess by 250.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 28,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 20,633 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $731,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hess by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 476,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

