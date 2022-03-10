Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 6,557 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,557 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,563,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRNA opened at $142.49 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.34 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.22.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $5,140,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,513 shares of company stock worth $55,335,971 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.93.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

