American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,915 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Hecla Mining worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.68.

Shares of HL stock opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.60. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -21.43%.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations, and San Sebastian.

