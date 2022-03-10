White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Plans Annual Dividend of $1.00

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

White Mountains Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 3.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,062.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,037.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,058.54. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $978.51 and a 1 year high of $1,243.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.74.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $10.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $9.92. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $679,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTM. TheStreet lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

