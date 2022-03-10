Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Medallion Financial has a payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Medallion Financial to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.
NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $8.58 on Thursday. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 281.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
About Medallion Financial (Get Rating)
Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.