Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Medallion Financial has a payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Medallion Financial to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $8.58 on Thursday. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.52. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 16.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 281.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

