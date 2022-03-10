West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “West Japan Railway Company engages in the railway transportation business. Its operating segment consists of Transportation, Sales of Goods and Food Services, Real Estate and Other Businesses. Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail and wholesale shops. Real Estate segment sells and leases properties and manages shopping centers. Other Businesses segment includes hotels, travel agencies, advertising and construction. West Japan Railway Company is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of West Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

WJRYY opened at $40.94 on Thursday. West Japan Railway has a one year low of $39.61 and a one year high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.36.

West Japan Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

