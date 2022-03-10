Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) PT Raised to $29.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.05% from the stock’s current price.

MGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.85.

NYSE MGY opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.26. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $25.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.61.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $156,572,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

