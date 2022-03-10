Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VONG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $1,466,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 297.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 263.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 24,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 12,273 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $66.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.44 and a 52-week high of $80.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

