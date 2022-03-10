SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,183,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,171 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,068,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,817,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,407,000 after acquiring an additional 562,660 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,292,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,802,000 after buying an additional 188,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,546,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,052,000 after buying an additional 241,759 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $61.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.66. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.44 and a 52 week high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

