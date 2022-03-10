VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMH. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1,523.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,460 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000.
SMH stock opened at $257.00 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $222.82 and a one year high of $318.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.65 and a 200-day moving average of $281.55.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.