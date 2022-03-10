VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMH. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1,523.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,460 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SMH stock opened at $257.00 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $222.82 and a one year high of $318.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.65 and a 200-day moving average of $281.55.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $1.573 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.