Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.970-$1.000 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.97-1.00 EPS.

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.68. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 16,476 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 18,812 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth $802,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on WOOF shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.18.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

