Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 215 ($2.82) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.28% from the stock’s current price.

ALFA has been the subject of several other reports. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.62) target price on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.62) price target on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Alfa Financial Software stock opened at GBX 153.27 ($2.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £459.28 million and a P/E ratio of 22.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 174.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 176.74. Alfa Financial Software has a 52 week low of GBX 112.50 ($1.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 221 ($2.90).

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

