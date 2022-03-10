Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The health services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Invacare had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

NYSE:IVC opened at $1.60 on Thursday. Invacare has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $56.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invacare by 1,297.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,871,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,912 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Invacare by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,606,285 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 858,212 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invacare by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 290,992 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Invacare by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 128,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 82,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invacare by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,964 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 81,745 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

