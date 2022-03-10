Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.82% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 190 ($2.49) to GBX 180 ($2.36) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of JSG opened at GBX 115.27 ($1.51) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of £513.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 148.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 142.52. Johnson Service Group has a 1 year low of GBX 103 ($1.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 182.80 ($2.40).

In other news, insider Peter Egan purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £27,250 ($35,704.93).

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

