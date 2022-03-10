Citigroup Cuts Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Price Target to $25.00

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AGTI has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agiliti from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.82.

Shares of AGTI opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.63. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $26.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 96.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agiliti news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $300,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $193,710.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 190,577 shares of company stock worth $3,649,485.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Agiliti by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth $156,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth $165,000. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

