Berenberg Bank Upgrades M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) to Buy

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MGPUF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 220 ($2.88) to GBX 230 ($3.01) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of M&G to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.73.

Get M&G alerts:

MGPUF stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.75. M&G has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $3.65.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.