Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great Portland Estates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.77.

OTCMKTS GPEAF opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16. Great Portland Estates has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $10.24.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

