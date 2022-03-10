Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

MTD stock opened at $1,388.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $1,054.01 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,477.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,504.07.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total transaction of $17,378,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,027,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,440,885,000 after purchasing an additional 22,501 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,475,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,504,776,000 after purchasing an additional 14,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,704,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27,181 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $791,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $535,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

