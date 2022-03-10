Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 34,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 14.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 203,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.16. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

