Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,268,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,321,000 after acquiring an additional 774,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 78.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,361,000 after acquiring an additional 490,211 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 203.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 374,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,333,000 after acquiring an additional 250,932 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 73.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,725,000 after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 318,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,087,000 after purchasing an additional 104,273 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BR stock opened at $147.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.18. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.58 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

