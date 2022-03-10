Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,491 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 52.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,006 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 22,621 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $1,562,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 231,274 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,137,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 202,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after buying an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $51.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.18.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.60%.

In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $902,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $66,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,791 shares of company stock worth $1,523,392 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CASH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

