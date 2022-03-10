Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 682 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 73.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,116,000 after buying an additional 514,553 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 196,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,543,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 283.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,540,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $168.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.74 and a 200 day moving average of $193.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.35 and a 52 week high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.64%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,018. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

