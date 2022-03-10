Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,527 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,467,370,000 after acquiring an additional 164,781 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,775,818,000 after buying an additional 59,977 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,999,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,618,280,000 after buying an additional 120,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Intuit by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,950,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,591,832,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,874,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,550,821,000 after acquiring an additional 51,734 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTU. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.62.

INTU stock opened at $464.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $131.43 billion, a PE ratio of 59.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $533.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $576.74. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.15 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. Intuit’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

