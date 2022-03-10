Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRVL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 145.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 80,789 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CorVel by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,385,000 after buying an additional 65,059 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,609,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 92.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,707,000 after purchasing an additional 17,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

CRVL opened at $161.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.92 and a 200-day moving average of $179.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 0.96. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $213.38.

Separately, TheStreet lowered CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

In other news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $82,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total transaction of $589,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $2,702,072 over the last ninety days. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

