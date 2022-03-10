Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 4,651 Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,651 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 548,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 117,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,486,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 562,418 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,812,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after purchasing an additional 120,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $4.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

