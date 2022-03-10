La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Stock Position Lifted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 69,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LZB opened at $28.14 on Thursday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $46.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.22.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.24). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 16.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LZB. StockNews.com cut La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut La-Z-Boy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,553,073.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

