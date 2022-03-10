Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 1,718 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GMED. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 758.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GMED shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

NYSE:GMED opened at $69.42 on Thursday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.37 and a 12-month high of $84.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

