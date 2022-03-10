Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 7,808 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,808 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 8.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

AVNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

NYSE:AVNS opened at $32.85 on Thursday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

