Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 579.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 305.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 80.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $270,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,261,350 shares of company stock valued at $48,706,915.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $33.68 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.43.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

