Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 4,233 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,589,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 88,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,587,000 after buying an additional 42,078 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 30,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 22,420 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,693,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,152,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $125.82 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $71.48 and a 52 week high of $132.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.71 and a 200-day moving average of $101.78.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

