Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 37,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $534,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 18,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPG opened at $132.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.68 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.95 and a 200 day moving average of $146.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

