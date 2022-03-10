SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 582,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,995 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SOC Telemed were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in SOC Telemed by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 10,303 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SOC Telemed by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,006,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after buying an additional 360,403 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SOC Telemed during the 3rd quarter worth $354,000. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in SOC Telemed during the 3rd quarter worth $5,006,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SOC Telemed by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLMD opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11. The company has a market cap of $294.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of -1.45.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SOC Telemed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SOC Telemed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Benchmark downgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SOC Telemed from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

