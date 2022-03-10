Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 170.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,125,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 58.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,753,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602,942 shares during the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 150.7% in the third quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 5,663,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,448 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 338.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,274,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,617,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,740 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.58 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $22.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04.

