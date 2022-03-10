Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 58 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $185.40 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.57.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

