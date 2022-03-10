Calton & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 4,646 Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Separately, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,036,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BUL opened at $37.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day moving average is $40.34. Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $33.65 and a 1-year high of $43.72.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.