Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 1,249 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,319 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.8% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE stock opened at $126.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $200.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

