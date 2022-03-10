Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,995 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 1,065.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,276 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VMC. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 973.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $51,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $64,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC stock opened at $176.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $157.80 and a 52-week high of $213.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.87.

Vulcan Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.