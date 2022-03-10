Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 790 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,916,000 after buying an additional 22,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,181,000 after buying an additional 33,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 314.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $187.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.07. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.81 and a 12-month high of $288.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 52.60, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.58%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IIPR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

