Calton & Associates Inc. Has $259,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,216 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Starbucks by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after purchasing an additional 25,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Starbucks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 16.2% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 33.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 607,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $68,119,000 after buying an additional 150,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 181.7% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 87,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,758,000 after buying an additional 56,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $87.60 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

