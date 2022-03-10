H. D. Patel Sells 2,276 Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Stock

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating) Director H. D. Patel sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $63,159.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:STXB opened at $27.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.69. The company has a market cap of $480.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.96. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $31.75.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 30.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.17%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STXB. Piper Sandler lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STXB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 109.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 106.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 214.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, SBA loans, commercial deposit accounts, treasury management services, and retail offerings including consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans, and retail deposit products.

