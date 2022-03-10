Calton & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $134.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.70. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.81 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.70.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total transaction of $1,612,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $7,738,725 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

