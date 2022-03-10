Insider Buying: Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) Director Marlene Gordon acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $24,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
UVE stock opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $384.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.75.
Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.08. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 42,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on UVE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.
