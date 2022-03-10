Insider Buying: Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) Director Marlene Gordon acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $24,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

UVE stock opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $384.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.75.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.08. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 42,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UVE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

About Universal Insurance (Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.